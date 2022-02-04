From the Archives (February 4, 1922): Forced conversion

04 February 2022 00:15 IST

The forced conversion of Hindus in Malabar has been a disturber of the conscience not only for the Hindus, but even for Muslim leaders and indeed for all who realise the import of Hindu-Muslim unity. Here and there leaders of Muslim opinion have expressed their dissent from the crude proselytising method of the ignorant Moplah but there is still a murmured discontent among many sections of Hindus, especially in Malabar, who do not conceal their feeling that Muslim leaders have not done all they can to restore confidence. This grumbling will now be removed, let us hope, by the action of the Central Khilafat Commitee, regarding which a telegram is published elsewhere. A move is being made to get a fatwa of the leading Muhammedan Ulemas declaring definitely against all forced conversions. Such an authoritative pronouncement, we believe will reassure those Hindus in whom the unfortunate happenings in Malabar have tended to create distrust in the reality of Hindu-Muslim fraternisation.

