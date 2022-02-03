From the Archives (February 3, 1972): ‘Dislike the term “backward classes”’

03 February 2022 00:15 IST

Hyderabad, Feb.2: The Prime Minister, Mrs. Indira Gandhi, said here to-day that the sooner the problem of backward classes was solved the better it would be for the country. She did not like the term “backward classes,” Mrs. Gandhi said. Addressing the All-India Backward Class Conference the Prime Minister said: “We should strive to build a society where all will get equal opportunities.” The backward classes were given some extra facilities to speed up their uplift. She deplored that a few of the backward classes, who had progressed, showed little interest in the welfare of the rest of the backward classes and kept aloof. The Prime Minister regretted that in certain places, where the sarpanches belonged to the backward community, they were not given the co-operation they deserved. She said officials, who went to rural areas, should bring to the notice of the Government instances where justice was denied to the backward classes. She did not know what the Kaka Kalelkar Commission’s report, submitted 20 years ago, was about. She would go into it at the first available opportunity on her return to Delhi, the Prime Minister said. Mr. P.V. Narasimha Rao, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, welcoming the Prime Minister, stated that a search for really talented people from among the weaker sections was going on so that they could be provided opportunities to march forward. Mr. Konda Lakshman, Chairman of the Reception Committee, regretted that the Centre’s silence for the last 20 years over the Kaka Kalelkar Commission’s report, had caused much frustration among backward classes.

