From the Archives (February 3, 1970): Giri’s angry retort to Hindi fanatics

The President, Mr. V. V. Giri threatened to walk out this afternoon [February 2] from the Youth Mela organised under the auspices of the Indore University if a section of the audience persisted in displaying intolerance towards him. As the President commenced his speech in English, a few students, who owe their allegiance to the S.S.P. and the Lohia Sena loudly shouted demanding that Mr. Giri should speak in Hindi. For a few minutes Mr. Giri looked stunned and then, retorted: “Is this the way you wanted to receive the President of India? If you did not like me, why did you invite me at all! I have not come here of my own accord”. He told the Hindi fanatics to develop a spirit of tolerance towards the non-Hindi people and States. If the fanaticism continued, instead of integration there would be disintegration in the country. Mr Giri warned that intolerance towards English-speaking people was suicidal to the nation. In place of one nation, there would be 17 sovereign States. He, however, assured the Hindi States that Hindi alone would be the lingua franca of India. Language was a medium, not a barrier between people and people. One should not hate English.