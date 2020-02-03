From the Archives (February 3, 1920): Problems of peace: Turkey’s fate

The Daily Telegraph expresses the opinion that in view of the uncertainty of the political situation in France the further postponement of the definite handling of the Turkish Peace settlement seems to be unavoidable. The paper emphasizes that the feelings of Moslems with regard to Turkey must be very fully considered. It would be most imprudent to give any ground for the suspicion that the rights of Turkey as a nation are less important in the eyes of the Allies than those of any Christian nation. The address of the Moslems and Hindus to the Viceroy is open to the interpretation that nothing less will satisfy Indian Mohomedans than the maintenance of Turkish sovereignty unimpaired as it stood before Turkey entered the war. The Telegraph is convinced that the mass of Moslems in India is no more disposed to press such a claim than the Allies are likely to listen to it or to take any decision founded on the belief in the essential humanity of the Turk. The Supreme Council will deal with the wardenship of the Holy Places in the light of the best evidence and advice available which will be as far as the doctrine goes those of the Mohomedans.