From the Archives (February 28, 1970): Kissing tickles the elders too

What part of the life is the most romantic? Opinion differed widely in the Rajya Sabha [February 27, New Delhi] when the House took up a question on the Khosla Committee report on film censorship. The PSP member, Mr. Banka Bihari Das, said people above 50 should not put questions on the subject. Mr. A.G. Kulkarni (Cong-O) protested against the suggestion. People in the 50’s, he said, were the most romantic. This immediately brought a retort from the veteran Mr. A.P. Jain: “Above 60,” he declared, was the age when the romantic period really began. Before the laughter could subside, the bachelor Communist member, Mr. Bhupesh Gupta, offered his opinion. The House being that of elders, he said, should not discuss the subject and compete with the younger generation. The Chairman, Mr. G.S. Pathak, shook his head and said: “I do not think, Mr. Gupta, that anybody agrees with you.” There were peals of laughter again when some members reminded Mr. Gupta that being a bachelor he had no experience at all (of romance) and therefore, was not competent to offer any suggestion on the subject.