From the Archives (February 28, 1920): Aviation in India.

Bombay, February 27. - A Rajkot correspondent reports an accident which occurred there in connection with the flight of the machine which was bringing the mails from Karachi to catch the mail boat which left Bombay on Tuesday last. The machine made a faulty landing at Rajkot which is the only landing place between Karachi and Bombay with the result that one of the wings and propeller were damaged. The machine could not continue its journey and the mails it was carrying had to be forwarded by rail. The mails arrived here too late to catch this week’s mail boat.

The first experimental air mail service in India between Karachi and Bombay was inaugurated on 23rd January and if the programme outlined in a Delhi Communique was carried out, then seven return journeys would have been made. The “Times of India” estimates the cost of each journey at Rs. 5,000 and doubts whether revenue on any one journey has been more than Rs. 500. The flight of two machines brought only forty eight pounds of mails from Karachi to Bombay and the bundles weighed much smaller on subsequent trips.