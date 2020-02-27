From the Archives (February 27, 1970): Minister tight-lipped on kissing

Mr. I. K. Gujral, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, declined to be coaxed in the Lok Sabha to-day [February 26, New Delhi] into giving Government’s reaction to the Khosla Committee’s proposal for relaxing censorship rules on kissing and nudism in the films. Mr. N. K. P. Salve described the Minister as an “expert” on the question and the Speaker, Mr. G. S. Dhillon, ruled out Mr. K. Lakkappa’s objections to Mr. Gujral being called an “expert on kissing.” Mr. Gujral got up amidst cheers and said “We cannot lightly dismiss the recommendations of a committee which had eight Members of Parliament serving on it. But Governments do not react. They only act.” And the action would be taken only after a comprehensive examination of the report, which was not confined only to kissing and nudism on the screen, but covered a variety of other important matters. An usually alert Gujral sat confused when Mr. Manubhai Patel asked whether he had taken note of “Nanda’s views on nudity and in films.” The House burst into laughter after Mr. Patel explained that he was referring to a film actress and not the new Railway Minister.