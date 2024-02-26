GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fifty years ago | Thousands gherao legislature in Bombay for five hours
Premium

February 26, 2024 02:35 am | Updated 02:35 am IST

Bombay, Feb. 25: Opposition Legislators and thousands of demonstrators including women gheraoed the Maharashtra Legislature building to-day for five hours from 6 p.m. The gherao ended at 11 p.m.

The lifting of the gherao, the first of its kind, followed an hour-long meeting between the Chief Minister, Mr. V.P. Naik and a deputation of the organisers, including the Socialist MLA, Mrs. Mrinal Gore. During the gherao, no Congress legislator, nor the presiding officers of the Assembly and Council left the building.

The gherao began soon after the two Houses of the Legislature concluded their sitting for the day. It had been called to press for 12 kg. of foodgrains per head per month and to protest against the soaring prices and growing unemployment. It was peaceful, barring a few minor incidents.

Even before the Legislature concluded its sitting for the day, Opposition legislators squatted in front of the two doors of the Legislature building in a bid to prevent Ministers and Congress legislators from leaving the Council Hall.

Four Jan Sangh volunteers were injured when a car driven by a foreign tourist hit Jan Sangh volunteers sitting on the road. The volunteers broke the window panes of the car and assaulted the tourist. The Sangh however claimed that ten persons were injured in the incident.

The gherao resulted in Colaba, the southern most end of the city, being virtually cut off from the rest of the city. Very few private cars and taxis dared to move till Flora Fountain.

