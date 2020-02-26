From the Archives (February 26, 1970): Multi-racial Israel not favoured

The Foreign Minister of Israel, Mr. Abba Eban, who is now on an official visit to West Germany, has rejected President Nasser’s suggestion that Israel should become a multiracial State, mainly by allowing millions of Arabs to live there as citizens of Israel. In an interview with the French newspaper, “Le Monde,” Mr. Eban said that if Nasser’s various hypotheses were accepted, Israel would cease to be a sovereign Jewish State. Mr. Eban also rejected the representative character of the various Palestinian guerilla organisations like the Al Fatah of Mr. Yasser Arafat, which is the largest of them, and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine. The latter is a more militant body. A third guerilla group is the Arab Organisation for the Liberation of Palestine, and there are one or two more splinter groups as well. Mr. Eban said Israel could deal only with sovereign Arab States but was willing to use “Palestinian leaders” as a channel of communication with the Arab States. At a press conference in Bonn yesterday [February 24], Mr. Eban said that though the bomb attack op airlines was the act of guerilla organisations, the Arab States must accept part of the blame as they sheltered these organisations.