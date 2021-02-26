From the Archives (February 26, 1921): The reform duck and her eggs

26 February 2021 00:15 IST

The A.B. Patrika writes: The Reform duck is laying golden eggs. The indigenous Governor of Bihar who has just earned the distinction of being the avowed inaugurator of repression against non-co-operation is one such egg. The ministers represent another. In Bengal they are just now busy in organising a party against Non-Co-operation. Before the advent of the duck, the Government used to maintain outwardly at least an attitude of neutrality to the several political parties. The Government is now identifying itself with one party namely, that of the Moderates. The other day Sir Surender Nath and Mr. P.C. Mitter, the Bengal Ministers, went out with their “liveries” to organise a party against Non-co-operation in the hall of the Dalhousie Institute, a stone’s throw from the Writers’ Buildings where the Ministers have got their “portfolios”. The attendance was not large, laments a local Anglo-Indian sheet.

