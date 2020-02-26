From the Archives (February 26, 1920): The Parliamentary Manner.(From an Editorial)

To judge by the replies to interpellations in the Imperial Council the changed angle of vision seems merely to represent a transition from rude rebuke of impertinent curiosity to a sort of false candour that is equally effective, the candour of a fraudulent bankrupt trying to explain away discrepancies in his books. The bureaucrat is rapidly acquiring the bland imperturbability of a Minister in Parliament and likewise some of his skill in evading the point of a question. Thus the other day on the topic of “rallying the Moderates” it was gravely explained that what Lord Charmichael meant to recommend was a policy of encouraging not the Moderates as a party but the cause of moderation in general – a distinctly passable imitation of the verbal prestidigitation that only years of practice can render perfect. The same indifference to facts or probabilities was exhibited by the Hon. Sir W. Marris in his reply to Mr. Patel regarding the Reforms Advisory Committee.