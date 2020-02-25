From the Archives (February 25, 1970): Topic in Ceylon poll campaign

25 February 2020 00:15 IST

Mrs. Indira Gandhi has begun to figure prominently in poll campaign in Ceylon. The Opposition Coalition led by Mrs. Sirimavo Bandaranaike’s Sri Lanka Freedom Party frequently projects Mrs. Bandaranaike as “Mrs. Gandhi of Ceylon, who alone could usher in an era of socialism in the island the same way as Mrs. Gandhi is now trying to do by fighting valiantly reactionaries and foreign imperialists.” The ruling United Party men stress that the comparison between the two women is not appropriate and that Mrs. Bandaranaike has “neither the political acumen nor the mature experience” of Mrs. Gandhi. Mr. Philip Gunawardena, Industries Minister, told a public meeting that while Mrs. Gandhi was “steeped in political tradition” since her childhood and had an enormous fund of political knowledge, Mrs. Bandaranaike became Ceylon’s Premier by chance rather than on the wishes of the people. While her husband was Premier, Mrs. Bandaranaike was in fact responsible for preventing some progressive measures like land reform, he said.

