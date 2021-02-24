From the Archives (February 25, 1921): Police service

[LONDON, February 21] Presiding at a lecture at the East India Association by Sir John Cumming on crime and police in India, Sir Edward Henry said that steps to increase the status and efficiency of village chowkidars would do more than anything to prevent ordinary crime. Lord Carmichael said that there had been a great improvement in the police in Bengal during recent years, but it was essential to great advancement that pay and prospects of the force should be far better. Once when visiting a mofussil hospital he remarked on the large number of police patients and the doctor told him that the reason was that many of the police were inadequately fed owing to insufficient wages. Commenting on Sir John Cumming’s lecture, the “Daily Chronicle” says that the proof the Indian police is that they have stood a strain which, for any highly organised force, would have been breaking point, namely, trial during and since the war, unrest, disorder, inter-religious conflict and sometimes even anarchical outbreaks. For this, the British officers and their Indian colleagues and subordinates are alike to be congratulated. (Reuter’s special service)