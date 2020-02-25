From the Archives (February 25, 1920): Social amenities at Allahabad.

25 February 2020 00:15 IST

‘The Independent’ writes:

We had hoped that under the new dispensation with reform in the air and fulsome talk of co-operation, some improvement would be effected in the traditional treatment of Indians at official and semi-official functions. His Majesty the King has called upon his subjects to work and live together in amity and concord. But the lesson is hard to learn and harder still to live up to. The old order continues and does not easily yield place to the new. At a recent function, graced by the presence of His Honour the Lieutenant Governor, few could help noticing the difference in the treatment of the European guests. The places of honour went, as of right, to the latter. Mainly to them also went the refreshments which had been provided we take it, for all the guests. We mention this in no carping or hypercritical spirit. We have no doubt that the host was not intentionally discourteous. He meant well. But good intentions, as everyone knows, do not always lead to the right goal. Something more is needed. And thus something is sorely lacking in those forced and unreal attempts of social intercourse, between Europeans and Indians. Co-operation and social life can only flourish on a basis of perfect equality. We trust that the officials will yet try to learn this lesson.

Advertising

Advertising