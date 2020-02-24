From the Archives (February 24, 1970): ‘Beyond the pale of civilised cricket’

24 February 2020 00:15 IST

The British Prime Minister, Mr. Harold Wilson, said yesterday [February 22] that South Africa, by its refusal to admit coloured-players, had put itself beyond the pale of civilised cricket. Mr. Wilson was being asked, in a British Broadcasting Corporation interview, to comment on the coming controversial South African tour of Britain. Whether the tour should have been allowed by the M.C.C. is another matter, he said, but once the South Africans had said they were not taking a player we wanted to send. “I would have thought that put them beyond the pale of civilised cricket”. Mr. Wilson was referring to the 1968 South African ban on the coloured British player B. D’Olivera, who was refused permission to play there for the M.C.C. Mr. Wilson said he believed in the right of others to demonstrate peacefully. Told that Mr. Edward Heath, Leader of the Conservative Opposition, had said he would attend some of the matches during the coming South African tour, Mr. Wilson retorted, “I shall not watch them”. The Greater London Council of the Labour Party called on its one million supporters to join in a series of peaceful anti-apartheid demonstrations when the Springboks team arrives here [London] from South Africa.

Advertising

Advertising