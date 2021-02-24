From the Archives (February 24, 1921): The Reparations

London, February 21: Telegrams from Paris state that the first estimates of the sums which Germany owes to the Allies for reparations have been forwarded to the German Government by the Reparations Commission. According to newspapers, the estimates include the following claims. Britain excluding Dominions £2,500 millions sterling for damages to property and persons, and 7,500 million francs in paper for allowance to soldiers and their families. France, 218,542 million francs in paper, Italy 33,000 million lire for damage to property, 38,000 million francs in paper for damage to persons and pensions and 128 millions sterling for shopping loses; Belgium, 34,000 million Belgian francs for damage to property and 2,500 million French francs for damages to persons and pensions; Japan, 800 million yen.