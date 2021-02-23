From the Archives (February 23, 1971): India cautions U.K.

23 February 2021 00:15 IST

India to-day [New Delhi, February 22] warned Britain that the very existence of the Commonwealth would be in jeopardy if the British Government decided to supply arms to South Africa before the study group set up the last Commonwealth conference in Singapore completed its work.

The warning was contained in a statement issued by the External Affairs Ministry spokesman on reports of the imminent possibility of British arms supplies to South Africa. “India had already made it clear at Singapore that should Britain decide to supply any arms before the study group had completed its work, the functioning of the study group would be rendered infructuous and this could have serious implications for the very existence of the Commonwealth,” the spokesman said.

The spokesman said the entire question was essentially political and not military. He said that India had made it clear that any accretion to the military strength of South Africa would not only enable it to reinforce its racist policies, but would also make it possible to give greater assistance to the illegal racist regime in Rhodesia and the colonial oppression by Portugal of the peoples of Angola and Mozambique.

Advertising

Advertising

“It would increase the threat to international peace and security not only in Southern Africa but also in the Indian Ocean area. The United Nations Security Council recognises this Britain has itself subscribed to various U.N. resolutions directing member States not to supply arms to South Africa.” The statement added, “the Lusaka Declaration had outlined the non-aligned position on this subject. The Government of India reaffirmed its adherence to this position during the Singapore conference.”