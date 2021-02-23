Archives23 February 2021 00:15 IST
From the Archives (February 23, 1921): Indian grievances
Updated: 22 February 2021 22:16 IST
Replying to a complaint from a prominent Indian journalist that he was not permitted to enter Australia and that Indian merchants were unable to establish agencies in that country, Mr. Poynton recalls that at the Imperial Conference in 1918, the Australian Government extended the arrangement made in 1905 whereby Indian merchants, tourists and students were permitted to enter the country on passports and also the wives and children of Indians permanently domiciled in Australia.
