Replying to a complaint from a prominent Indian journalist that he was not permitted to enter Australia and that Indian merchants were unable to establish agencies in that country, Mr. Poynton recalls that at the Imperial Conference in 1918, the Australian Government extended the arrangement made in 1905 whereby Indian merchants, tourists and students were permitted to enter the country on passports and also the wives and children of Indians permanently domiciled in Australia.
A hundred years ago February 23, 1921 Archives
From the Archives (February 23, 1921): Indian grievances
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Feb 23, 2021 12:22:18 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/archives/from-the-archives-february-23-1921-indian-grievances/article33906305.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story