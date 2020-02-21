From the Archives (February 21, 1970): Sense of humour in Prague

Despite the recent political events in their country, Czechoslovaks have not lost their sense of humour. Among the jokes circulating about their plight is the following: A man goes into a Prague police station and reports that two Swiss soldiers took his Soviet watch. “Don’t you mean two Soviet soldiers took your Swiss watch?” The policeman asked. “You said it. I didn’t,” replied the citizen. Another story begins with a resident of Prague viewing two motor cars in Wenceslas Square, one a Rolls-Royce and the other the small Soviet Moskvich. “Which do you like best?”, he was asked by a bystander. “I think the Moskvich,” the Czech said. “You don’t know your automobiles.”' said his neighbour. “I know my cars.” said the Czech, “but I don’t know you”.