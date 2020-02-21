From the Archives (February 21, 1920): Lala Lajpat Rai.

21 February 2020 00:15 IST

Bombay, February 20. — Lala Lajpatrai arrived this morning by steamer “Cablonz”. He was met by a large number of Bombay leaders and was given a public ovation. He was carried in procession through the principal streets of the city.

A Banquet.

Bombay, February 21. - A banquet was given last night by the Bombay National Union in honour of Lala Lajpatrai which was attended by about 200 persons including Messrs Tilak, Swami Satyadev and others. After the banquet an address eulogising the services of Lala Lajpatrai was presented to him by the Home Rule League and National Union. Replying to the address Lajpatrai said his work in America was not a secret. Everything he had done was known to all his countrymen there. He received help from all his countrymen of all political creed and opinion and had used the help and offered in his own way for the service of his mother country. He allowed them to override his own opinion or control his own judgment. Before the establishment of India Home Rule League in America his work consisted of writing a few articles for papers and a few pamphlets. After its establishment everything was on records all the monies received had been placed in the account books and those accounts had been placed open for the British secret service to see. He had never concealed anything. Their accounts, their correspondence and everything was open for the inspection of everybody and no doubt the secret service had done that.

