From the Archives (February 19, 1970): Centre contemplating law on archives

A proposal for legislation on archives covering Central Government records would be shortly submitted to the Union Government for approval, the Union Education Minister, Dr. V. K. R. V. Rao, said while delivering the presidential address to the 40th session of the Indian Historical Records Commission here [Madras] to-day [February 18]. He hoped to introduce the Bill in Parliament before this year. The Commission, he said, would take advance action to provide the facilities needed to meet the obligation under the proposed legislation and also find out what recommendations they should make for the State Governments’ consideration, if there should be State legislation also on archives. The Centre had advised the States to include the development of archives as an item in their respective Plans, Dr. Rao said, and suggested a five-point programme to ensure the orderly and rapid development of archives. His suggestion included provision of buildings to house records, acquisition of records of permanent value, papers of historical importance with private institutions and individuals, microfilm copies of papers of Indian interest in foreign countries and preservation of records on scientific lines.