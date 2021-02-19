From the Archives (February 19, 1921): Ayurveda: Dr. Koman’s Report

Dr. Koman’s report on the indigenous system of medicine has just been published. Dr. Koman is of opinion that all the important medicinal plants have already been investigated by previous workers in the field from the days of Ainslie, that the theory of three humours, on which Ayurveda depends, is out-of-date, that “in vain have I attempted to find any drug or medicine whose reputed marvellous properties are shrouded in mystery or are not already known,” and that no surgical work worth mentioning is done in any of the Ayurvedic dispensaries. He states further that the popular opinion that Ayurvedic methods are cheaper has no foundation on fact, it being his view that “the cost of important compound drugs prepared by vaidyans and hakims, is, in several instances, prohibitive.” Dr. Koman also believes that the practitioners of indigenous medicine confine themselves almost solely to medical cases, practically leaving out of account surgical and obstetrical diseases and diseases of the ear, throat, nose, etc.