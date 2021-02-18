From the Archives (February 18, 1971): Sivaji Ganesan

18 February 2021 00:18 IST

Mr. Sivaji Ganesan, film actor who is on an election tour of the southern districts on behalf of the Democratic Front candidates told THE HINDU to-day [February 17] that three attempts were made on his life during his 2,000 miles tour in the past three days. “I am not afraid about my life In fact I have already suggested that in case I am killed, my body should be taken to the very taluks, villages and towns that I have toured,” he said. His only worry was the safety of persons accompanying him and the thousands who gather to see and hear him. Mr. Ganesan said that police reluctance to provide adequate protection to him and his party was obvious. “When mere office-bearers of the ruling party tour the districts, they are accompanied by the Collector and lorry-loads of police, and I do not see any reason why I should not be given police escort, especially when several untoward incidents have taken place during the tour,” he said. Replying to Mr. M.G. Ramachandran’s reported statement that except the failure of electricity, no untoward incident took place at Tuticorin where he (Mr. Ganesan) had spoken, Mr. Ganesan wanted to know when “M.G.R. became an official of the Home Ministry, to enjoy the privilege of seeking information from top police officials and issue statements on it”. Explaining the Tuticorin incident of Monday, Mr. Ganesan said that though he had reached the meeting place at 6 p.m. (behind schedule), the large crowd which was anxiously waiting for him, took him in a procession, though it was not in the programme.

