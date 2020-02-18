From the Archives (February 18, 1970): New citizens cannot vote in polls

It is now almost certain that the new citizens, who were admitted to Ceylon citizenship under the provisions of the Sirimavo-Shastri Agreement, will not be permitted to vote in the forthcoming general elections, since the latest list of voters that could be used for the elections taking place this year is that of 1968. Every year the list is renewed and the 1969 list will not be complete before the later part of this year and therefore could not be used for the mid-year elections. According to an official estimate, teenage voters will be the highest-ever in the next elections numbering about 10 lakhs out of a total of 55 lakhs of eligible voters. Putting down a strong foot on certain mischievous and communal elements who have been agitating for preferential treatment for Ceylonese by descent as against Ceylonese of Indian origin by registration, the Prime Minister, Mr. Dudley Senanayake, today [February 17, Colombo] said there should be absolutely no discrimination between these two categories of citizens in the matter of allocation of import licences for food items.