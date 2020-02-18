From the Archives (February 18, 1920): A Mesopotamian Letter.

The Basra-Baghdad Railway.

Basra, February 15. - This new line was opened on the 13th instant by Major General McMunn the General Officer Commanding-in-chief. The first train started from Makina (Basra) on the night of 13th January. The line runs across country and passes through the rich grain producing parts of lower Mesopotamia viz., Ur Dlwaniyah, Hillah, etc. As laid and worked from Basra to Nasiriyeh and later from Basra to Amara. The cross-country route having been decided to be the best and the most profitable, the line from Basra to Amara was pulled down and the continuation of the line to Baghdad was undertaken in September last year. With more rolling-stock and new engines it is expected the Basra-Baghdad run will take only 12 hours.

Prospects of cotton cultivation

The British Cotton Growing Association has been interesting itself with the prospects of a successful cotton-growing industry in this country. Previous experiments by the Agricultural Department with the Mesopotamia Expeditionary Force are said to have demonstrated the possibility of cotton growing and it is expected that cotton grown here would compare favourably with that of the United States and Egypt.