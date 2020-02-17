From the Archives (February 17, 1970): Britain on the brink

(From an editorial)

To prepare the public for the talks with the six members of the European Economic Community next summer regarding British entry into the Common Market, the Wilson Government has issued a White Paper on the possible economic consequences of joining the club. From all accounts, the memorandum came as a bit of shock to the layman who had been led to believe that British would benefit enormously from entry. He knew, of course, that it would cost something to integrate agriculture with the Europeans since the British system of subsidies was different from the European method of tariffs. But it seems that, even in the industrial sphere, it will be a long time before the economies of scale will take effect and meanwhile the balance of payments problem may get worse rather than better. Though the White Paper speaks optimistically about the prospects of joining a closed market of 300 million customers, it should be pointed out that even to-day Britain as a member of EFTA (European Free Trade Association) has the advantage of free trade with the Scandinavian countries and Switzerland, a total market of about 80 million.It is also argued that American investment, which is already considerable, is likely to increase further if Britain enters Europe. This does not take account of the special factors, like the common language and legal framework that will make Britain attractive to U.S. investors.

However, the crucial argument for entry into West Europe is the political one. As the White Paper puts it, “the Government’s purpose derives above all from our recognition that Europe is now faced with the opportunity of a great move forward in political unity and that we can — and indeed we must — play our full part in it”. The vision of a West Europe that could become a great power capable of dealing on equal terms with the United States and Russia inspired General de Gaulle to welcome the Common Market but he raised a veto against Britain because London seemed to cling to the U.S. and to its special relations with the Commonwealth. If Britain fails to get into the EEC, its weight in foreign affairs would be small compared to that of the U.S., USSR and West Europe. The “splendid isolation” of the nineteenth century is no longer compatible with a major power position. This is a calculation that no doubt counted heavily with the Conservative Party which made the first move towards Europe. But it is being supported by the Labour Government as well. There is, however, a price to be paid for closer integration with Europe which will no doubt be debated in the coming months. West Europe has its own internal problems like the reunification of Germany, the political stability of Italy and the question of dealing with East Europe which will bring Britain into the arena of continental politics. There is also the possibility that, as West Europe becomes more powerful, the American involvement may diminish, leaving the Europeans with a bigger role in the preservation of the balance of power. Increased power means increased responsibility and expense and this will take its toll on the economy.