From the Archives (February 17, 1921): Beer and crime

17 February 2021 00:15 IST

Lahore, Feb. 16: The following communique has been issued by the Punjab Government:- Two private soldiers of an Ammunition Column about to proceed as part of an escort to ammunition from Campbellpur to Rawalpindi by the evening goods train on 14th February on being placed by the warrant officer under arrest for concealing beer in the wagon began firing at random from the shelter of wagon at about 8 P.M. The station staff and the few passengers about took cover, but unfortunately a passenger who was crossing the line was shot dead a few yards from the wagon. A railway menial servant was slightly injured in the head.

