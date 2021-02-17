Lahore, Feb. 16: The following communique has been issued by the Punjab Government:- Two private soldiers of an Ammunition Column about to proceed as part of an escort to ammunition from Campbellpur to Rawalpindi by the evening goods train on 14th February on being placed by the warrant officer under arrest for concealing beer in the wagon began firing at random from the shelter of wagon at about 8 P.M. The station staff and the few passengers about took cover, but unfortunately a passenger who was crossing the line was shot dead a few yards from the wagon. A railway menial servant was slightly injured in the head.
A hundred years ago Feb. 17, 1921 Archives
From the Archives (February 17, 1921): Beer and crime
