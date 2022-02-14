From the Archives (February 15, 1972): Artificial brain to help stroke victims

California, Feb. 14: A team of California researchers has developed an experimental “artificial brain” that has been used to restore a variety of movements in the limbs of partly paralysed monkeys. If extended to humans, the technique might help stroke victims overcome paralysis. A report of the scientists’ work appears in the Stroke magazine, a bimonthly medical journal published by the American Heart Association. Dr. Lawrence R. Pinneo of the Stanford Research Institute here led the research effort. Dr. Pinneo said the “brain prosthesis” – or artificial or auxiliary brain – serves the same purpose as does an artificial heart, lung or kidney. The researchers have not made an artificial “thinking” brain, but rather have learned how to replace a lost function of the brain by altering the function of the brain itself. Primates, including man, have a highly developed cortex, or outer portion of the brain. Such voluntary motor activities as the ability to move an arm or leg are directed from areas within the cortex. When a stroke or injury occurs within the cortex, certain command areas are often knocked out and paralysis can result. What Dr. Pinneo wondered was whether there were other parts of the brain that could direct motor activities. That is, could another, deeper part of the brain take over the lost motor function? It was found that when subcortical structures of monkey brains were stimulated with electrodes, skeletal motor activity could indeed be prompted. Electrodes planted deep within the brain stem area – where commands from the cortex are normally integrated – could evoke movements of the head, foreleg, hind quarters and muscles of the face.