From the Archives (February 15, 1922): Lalaji’s rearrest

The Punjab Government could not do even a simple act of penitance gracefully. They were advised that the Judge who convicted Lalaji and his companions did not know the law. They had therefore to release them. Instead of all being released together, they were released separately and some at midnight. But that was by no means the most graceless part of the performance. Lalaji was rearrested immediately after his discharge. By this action Punjab Government have shown themselves more vindictive than penitent. The release they could not help nor could they help their pettiness. They did not want Lalaji to be free for a single moment and therefore they rearrested him. Although an undertrial prisoner, his people including his son are not allowed to see him. They knew that Lalaji would not escape ‘justice’ if they served on him a summons. But such a natural and courteous step was too simple for the Punjab Government. I congratulate Lalaji on his rearrest and sympathise with Pandit Santanam, Malik Lalkhan and Dr. Gopichand for their premature discharge.