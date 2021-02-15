From the Archives (February 15, 1921): Repressive laws

15 February 2021 00:15 IST

The Hon’ble Mr. Srinivas Sastri then moved his resolution for the appointment of a committee at an early date to examine the repressive laws now on the statute book and report whether all or any of them should be repealed and in cases where repeal is not desirable, whether the laws in question should be amended and if so how. He prefaced his speech with an expression of gratitude to the Government for having found it possible to bring his resolution on the agenda paper on the first business day of the Council. This, in Mr. Sastri’s opinion, was an indication of the admirable spirit of cordiality and friendliness which he hoped would characterise the future work of this Council. The purpose and aim of these reforms could not be better expounded than in the weighty words addressed to the Council on the inauguration day by H.E. the Viceroy than whom no authoritative exponent of the subject could be conceived.

