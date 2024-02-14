GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A hundred years ago | Japanese loan
Premium

February 14, 2024 03:03 am | Updated 03:03 am IST

London, Feb. 12: The prospectus of the Japanese loan was issued this afternoon. Queues outside issuing banks were very active procuring prospectuses. Clerks emerged into the street with bundles of prospectuses. The prospectus mentions that 150 million dollars loan is being issued in America for the same purposes, namely, conversion and redemption of outstanding balances of the Japanese Government 4.5 per cent loans of Mureh and July 1995, and to meet expenditure on reconstruction work due to earthquake.

