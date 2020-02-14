From the Archives (February 14, 1920): The Common Sense of Coercion.

Mr. Bernard Houghton. -- writes to the New Statesman. “Let not a prince,” declared Machiavelli, “complain of the faults of a people under his rule, for they are due to his own negligence or his own example.” Perhaps, in modern conditions, we may substitute “blunders” for “example.” If a Government finds it necessary to shoot, the first question we should ask is, Why is the shooting necessary? Without cause men do not collect in mobs and loot. What is the cause of the riots? In particular, why have Indians, admittedly peaceful, quietistic, and law-abiding to a fault, resorted to mob violence? The silly talk of Bolshevism, officially repudiated, merrily shows the credulity of the Anglo-Indian mind. The only thing Belshevistic in the Punjab events was the ferocity with which the Government repressed the riots. Their real cause is well known. They were due to the Rowlatt Act, coming as it did in the Punjab on a population irritated by a series of tyrannical war measures, the immediate cause being the arrest under letters de cachet of Drs. Satyapal and Kitchlew, coupled with the forcible exclusion of Mr. Gandhi.