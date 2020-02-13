From the Archives (February 13, 1920): Syndicate of the Punjab University(From an Editorial)

The Syndicate of the Punjab University had appointed a committee to consider Lala Durga Das’s proposal regarding the framing of rules prohibiting students from taking part, active or passive, in politics. The Tribune understands that this committee has rejected the retrograde suggestion, although, as was to be expected, it has expressed itself against the active participation of students in political movements. The committee has also proposed the formation of students’ unions more or less on the lines of those at Oxford and Cambridge. The repeated attempts to coerce the student population to avoid politics as though it were poison can only have the effect, not always wholesome, of driving them to the other extreme, and it is only by allowing them to discuss political questions, conduct debates on the problems of the hour and utilise facilities for training them in citizenship that their minds could be directed in healthy channels and genuine public spirit among them created.