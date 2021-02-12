From the Archives (February 12, 1971): Pak. sore about China’s silence

12 February 2021 00:15 IST

According to diplomatic reports from Islamabad, Pakistan is quite sore about China’s continued silence over the recent hijacking episode, since Peking has not rendered even lip sympathy in support of the Pakistani protests against the suspension of overflights by India in retaliation. Apart from a perfunctory paragraph that appeared in the People’s Daily reporting the bare news a week after the incident, China has made no noise at all against the Indian action. In its daily propaganda blasts beamed to India and Pakistan, Peking Radio has not referred even once to the hijacking of the Indian aircraft and its subsequent destruction in Lahore, or the ban imposed by India on the Pakistani overflights. If anything, the Chinese Charge d’Affaires in Delhi not only turned up when he was summoned to the External Affairs Ministry to receive the Indian version of the incident, but also agreed to pass it to Peking for the information of his Government. If this had happened a couple of years ago, he would have straightaway rejected the Indian complaint about Pakistan’s complicity and left abruptly accusing India of hijacking its own aircraft. The other Foreign Missions in New Delhi have not failed to take note of this new accent moderation in China’s diplomatic behaviour, which is also reflected by its progressive disengagement from the Indo-Pakistani controversies. While it continues to support the Pakistani demand for a plebiscite in Kashmir, China is no longer automatically endorsing all that Pakistan says against India.

