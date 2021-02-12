From the Archives (February 12, 1921): Cartoons from the Hindi Punch

We have received a copy of the Twenty-first annual publication of Cartoons from the Hindi Punch edited by Mr. Bargorji Nowrosji. The album contains interesting caricatures depicting important events of the year 1920 and provides impressive instruction on matters political, social, educational, and economical. Although the editor claims in the preface to be non-partisan in his views we notice that throughout the volume Non-co-operation has come in for not a little of cheap ridicule and misrepresentation. The reforms were also unduly extolled. Otherwise the caricatures show a good deal of artistic skill, humour and insight. The public feelings against the Punjab wrongs and the Khilafat are well depicted.