We have received a copy of the Twenty-first annual publication of Cartoons from the Hindi Punch edited by Mr. Bargorji Nowrosji. The album contains interesting caricatures depicting important events of the year 1920 and provides impressive instruction on matters political, social, educational, and economical. Although the editor claims in the preface to be non-partisan in his views we notice that throughout the volume Non-co-operation has come in for not a little of cheap ridicule and misrepresentation. The reforms were also unduly extolled. Otherwise the caricatures show a good deal of artistic skill, humour and insight. The public feelings against the Punjab wrongs and the Khilafat are well depicted.
A hundred years ago February 12, 1921 Archives
From the Archives (February 12, 1921): Cartoons from the Hindi Punch
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Feb 12, 2021 12:16:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/archives/from-the-archives-february-12-1921-cartoons-from-the-hindi-punch/article33812918.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story