From the Archives (February 12, 1920): The Indian Science Congress.

The Indian Science Congress met at Nagpur on 12-1-20 and the five succeeding days. This was the seventh Congress and the previous six sessions were held at Calcutta, Madras, Allahabad, Bangalore, Lahore and Bombay respectively. Nagpur is almost at the centre of India and one has to go as near as Bombay or Calcutta in order to reach that place.

On account of the visitation of plague, the Managing Committee were forced to alter the arrangements they had made for the lodging and boarding of the delegates from the various parts of the country. At the eleventh hour, the Madras and Gujarati delegates were lodged at Roberton’s Bungalow—a commodious building which accommodated nearly forty delegates, the Bengal delegates went to the Bengali school and other makeshift arrangements had to be made. The committee would have done better if they had taken into their body one or two representatives of the different Provinces or at least consulted such people with reference to accommodation, boarding etc. at different stages. Much credit is due to Mr. A.R. P. Iyer, the acting Government Agricultural Chemist at Nagpur, for leaving no stone unturned in looking to the convenience and comfort of the Madras and Gujarat delegates.