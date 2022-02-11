From the Archives (February 11, 1972): Limaye disappears and returns

11 February 2022 00:15 IST

Bombay, Feb 10: The Socialist leader, Mr. Madhu Limaye, returned safely to Bombay to-night, ending up the drama of his ‘disappearance’. The Socialist leader, who was reported missing since yesterday morning, after he was seen off at Poona on a train while on his way from Bombay to Latur (Maharashtra), arrived home here at about 21-00 hours. Explaining his reported “disappearance”, Mr. Limaye told PTI that it was all a case of misunderstanding. Mr. Limaye said he left by the Bombay-Madras Janata Express for Latur yesterday to address a party rally at Ambejogai near Latur. When he arrived at Kurdwadi rail junction he found none of his party workers there to take him to Ambejogai by road. He, however, boarded another train for Latur at about mid-night. Finding none there also, Mr. Limaye said, he returned to Kurudwadi and caught the Madras-Bombay Janata Express this morning. A vigorous station-to-station search had been on to-day for the Socialist leader right from the Poona railway station to Sholapur following reports that he was missing after he was seen last at Poona railway station yesterday on his way to Latur. Mrs. Champa Limaye, wife of the Socialist leader, had sought the help of the Government of Maharashtra to find the whereabouts of her husband. The Home Department of the Maharashtra Government thereupon alerted the police as well as the Railway Police, and a police officer from Poona was detailed specially to carry out a station-to-station search on the entire route of Mr. Limaye’s journey.

