From the Archives (February 11, 1971): Wrong landing - in jail

11 February 2021 00:15 IST

The similarity between the palm fringed beaches of Kerala and Goa to-day [Panaji, February 10] landed five Pakistanis and 60 Keralaites in police custody. The Keralaites returning clandestinely from Dubai mistook the moonlit Goa coast to be Kerala and landed at Pernem, the northern-most part of Goa. The mechanised boat ran aground soon after the Keralaites had disembarked and the five member Pakistani crew also got down only to discover in the morning they were in Goa. All the 65 persons have been arrested by the Goa police and the boat seized. On interrogation, the police found each of the Keralites had paid Rs. 300 to the Pakistanis to bring them into India. They left Dubai on January 17.

