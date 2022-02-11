From the Archives (February 11, 1922): Impressions of the speeches

11 February 2022 00:15 IST

The indignation of the whole of India at the somersault made by Mr. Winston Churchill in his postprandial effusions at the East African banquet was given expression to by Mr. Samarth of Bombay in the Legislative Assembly which debated the Kenya problem for nearly three hours. The entire non-official Indian opinion in the Assembly characterised the Colonial Secretary’s speech as an unwise, reckless and irresponsible utterance calculated to fan the flame of Non-Co-operation in India, and if the British Government were to uphold the views adumbrated by that benefactor of mankind (Mr. Churchill) then that decision would stand out in the pages of Indian history what Lord Morley would call “a masterpiece of melancholy meanness”.

