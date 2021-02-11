From the Archives (February 11, 1921): Bengal Council

11 February 2021 00:15 IST

When the Bengal Legislative Council reassembled this afternoon, 2 hours were devoted to the discussion of a resolution commending stoppage of export of rice from India except for surplus remaining after the country's demands had been met. To this there was an amendment substituting “Bengal” for “India”. But attention was confined almost exclusively to the main resolution and the amendment was eventually defeated without division. Mr. Kerr pointed out with regard to the main resolution that the matter was really one for the Government of India and quoted the Central Government’s pronouncement on the subject in December last, which he submitted was in accord with the mover's intention. He added that the Government had no objection to accepting the resolution, but they were not prepared to accept the amendment. Before they could ask for reimposition of provincial prohibition of export they must be able to show that the removal of control last year had disastrous results or that such were likely to follow if control were again imposed now. Mr. Kerr added that the record of discussion would be submitted to the Government for consideration.

The debate was, however, continued with fewer than 15 speakers taking part. Interest in the matter seemd to be dying and the House thinned out considerably. After interval to allow the Muhammeden members time for prayers the House divided and the resolution was carried 63 votes to 31.

Advertising

Advertising