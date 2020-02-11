From the Archives (February 11, 1920): Comments on Amritsar Floggings.

Why the Indian poet, Sir Rabindranath Tagore, handed back to his donors the knighthood bestowed by the British Government is made plain by ‘The Japan Weekly Chronicle’ (Tokyo). He did it in protest against British floggings of Hindu rioters.. But this is the story: “By the courtesy of an Indian reader we learn some further particulars of the surrender of his knighthood by Sir Rabindranath Tagore. It was done on account of the measures taken in the suppression of riots in the Punjab. It appears that floggings were administered to rioters; and administered in public. Military men are apparently incurable in their belief that this is the way to ‘teach people a lesson’. One might have expected that after the Denshawi affair this method of dealing with a popular demonstration, even if it amounts to a bloodthirsty insurrection, would be forever discredited. The ultimate object of any sort of government must be that the people will uphold it, and it is obvious that anybody witnessing corporal chastisementwill feel much more sympathy for the persons punished than for the authority thus vindicated.” - “Literary Digest.”