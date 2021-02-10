From the Archives (February 10, 1971): Army patrols in Bengal

10 February 2021 00:15 IST

The Army has begun flag marches in West Bengal to make its presence felt in the biggest peace-keeping operation in the country since Independence — to help maintain order during the elections in this State stricken by senseless political violence [New Delhi, February 9]. The equivalent of nearly four divisions of troops are being deployed in the 16 districts and the greater Calcutta region to face any emergency that might arise during the next one month, before West Bengal goes to the polls on March 10. A PTI report from Calcutta said Army units have begun patrolling “trouble prone” northern and eastern parts of Calcutta. A joint control room to maintain liaison between the civilian and army authorities has also been set up at the city police headquarters. The army has also moved into Burdwan and the industrial town of Asansol and other “vulnerable areas” in Burdwan district.

Advertising

Advertising