From the Archives (February 10, 1970): Tossed around in search of a nation

“She’s being kicked around like a football”, said Mr. Shantilal Vaid yesterday [February 8] of his sister, a Kenyan Asian who has been “shuttled” between European cities over the week-end because she can’t enter Britain. “I expect she will not be allowed to enter Kenya and will be sent back to Frankfurt,” he said. Miss Vaid tried to enter Britain on February 3, but was turned back by immigration officials. Miss Vaid said her case was taken up with the Home Office but the Home Office decided on Saturday she had to be sent back because she had no entry voucher. Mr. Vaid said his sister has been trying to leave Kenya since 1968 after her mother died. Miss Vaid said Kenya had denied her a work permit and told her to leave the country. Mr. Vaid said his sister decided to try to enter Britain after trying for months to get an entry voucher from the High Commissioner in Kenya. On Saturday [February 7], British authorities sent her to Frankfurt, her last stop before London, but Lufthansa, the German airlines, wouldn’t take her to Kenya because she didn’t have a re-entry permit. Mr. Vaid said he didn’t know what the next move would be if Kenya won’t take his sister. Wherever she goes they say “you don’t belong to us.”