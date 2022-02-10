From the Archives (February 10, 1922): Flogging in jails

10 February 2022 00:15 IST

Lahore, Feb. 10: The following press communique has been issued: The attention of the Punjab Government has been drawn to an article headed, “A contradiction” which appeared in the issue of Young India dated 26th January 1922. From this article it might be inferred that political prisoners have been flogged in the Punjab jails. The Punjab Government desires to deny categorically the implication that political prisoners have been flogged in jails. The prisoners referred to in communique of December 16th were all of them convicted of crimes which were not of political character and the reason for their punishment was contumacious refusal to work and inciting other prisoners not to work. Most of them were guilty of other jail offences in addition to their refusal to work. No political prisoner has been flogged for any offence.

