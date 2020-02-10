A hundred years ago Feb. 10, 1920 Archives

From the Archives (February 10, 1920): The Moderates’ influence(From an editorial)

Blessed are the Moderates: for they shall inherit the Kingdom of Heaven — with a substantial mundane foretaste in the shape of places of profit and power in the new dispensation. Mr. Montagu has bestowed upon them his apostolic blessing and it is being rapidly translated into substance by his enthusiastic lieutenants. The Moderates are being rallied with a vengeance in Madras, in Bengal and presumably in that arcana of enlightenment and democratic progress, Simla. Mr. Banerjee has extended the glad hand to the European community and it has been grasped — with reservations. As was made plain in the Bengal Council, the European community wants to make sure that it is not grasping the hand of an Extremist in disguise. One would therefore think that the Moderate millennium has arrived. One sees pleasing visions of the future happy family, a benevolent Governor, complaisant Ministers, a democratically minded Civil Service and an admiring Legislature, free from the troubling of the wicked Nationalist.

