From the Archives (February 1, 1972): King Mahendra of Nepal dead

01 February 2022 00:15 IST

Kathmandu, Jan. 31: King Mahendra of Nepal died of a heart attack early to-day at Bharatpur, 200 kms. from here. The King had gone to Bharatpur for rest, but he was taken ill suddenly yesterday. A team of doctors was rushed to Bharatpur immediately after the King was taken ill but they could not save him. Within hours of King Mahendra's death, Crown Prince Birendra was enthroned as the new King of Nepal, the only Hindu kingdom in the world.

Soon after the King suffered a heart attack yesterday the Government of India was contacted by the Indian Ambassador in Kathmandu and a cardiologist was immediately flown to Bharatpur. The end came at 3:45 a.m. to-day. Queen Ratna was at the side of the 51-year-old King, when he breathed his last. Only two months ago, King Mahendra had returned from a medical check-up in London. The King had suffered a heart attack early in 1968 too.

Crown Prince Birendra was sworn-in King by the Chief Royal Priest amidst chanting of hymns with traditional Hindu rituals at a brief ceremony in the ancient Hanuman Dholka Palace, where his predecessors had been enthroned. A formal coronation ceremony will be held later on a date to be fixed by astrologers in accordance with traditions.

