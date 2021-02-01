From the Archives (February 1, 1971): Cow symbol: Rajaji cautions Cong.-R

01 February 2021 00:15 IST

Mr. C. Rajagopalachari has warned that if the Prime Minister, Mrs. Indira Gandhi, insisted on holding on to the cow and calf symbol for Congress-R, the Supreme Court “will be compelled to set aside any election which is fouled by the exploitation of that religious symbol.”

In a press statement issued here to-day, Mr. Rajagopalachari said: “The cow symbol by itself is a silent and effective religious appeal. Gandhiji has more than once emphatically declared that cow worship is an essential and distinguishing feature of Hinduism. The calf, even if it is made big enough to help the two-bullocks simulation, really emphasises the Hindu feeling of sacredness of the mother cow and makes the objection to that symbol even stronger,” he added.

