From the Archives (February 1, 1922): The Asiatic peril

The Asiatic peril to the average western mind is mainly a menace of numbers. The increasing millions of India, China and Japan in spite of all the natural and unnatural checks on the growth of population is being watched by Europe, America and Australia with a degree of anxiety which seems to make them almost despair of their future when these teeming ‘human hives’ would have organised themselves into efficient self-governing states. With the example of their own unscrupulous expansion into and exploitation of the East in the past in their minds, they fear that the next turn of the wheel marked by the awakening of Asia and the coloured people all over the world will work against the future of the west in general and the Whites in particular. It is this psychology that makes many a western thinker oppose the very idea of Asiatic emigration to the west or their sacred preserves in other parts of the world.